The Wildwood City Fire Department has released their 2021 Annual report. The report provides, in detail, their year-end response statistics, organization and personnel milestones, fire prevention/public education efforts, training, revenue received, achievements for 2021 and also goals/objectives for 2022. Complete contact information is also available for all employees of the department.

The department continues to offer a presentation to any civic organization that may be stakeholders or have a vested interest in our community.

