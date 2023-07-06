Youngs Ave. 05Jul23 (3).jpg

Wildwood firefighters responded to a structure fire at 7:14 p.m., July 5.

WILDWOOD - On Wednesday July 5, 2023 at approximately 7:14 p.m., Wildwood Police Dept. Communications received 911 calls for the report of a structure fire in the 200 block of East Youngs Ave.

Youngs Ave. 05Jul23 (2).jpg

Firefighters found fire in a third floor apartment that had extended up into the attic of the building, July 5. 
Youngs Ave. 05Jul23.jpg

Firefighters on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced 24 residents, July 5.

