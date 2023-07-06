WILDWOOD - On Wednesday July 5, 2023 at approximately 7:14 p.m., Wildwood Police Dept. Communications received 911 calls for the report of a structure fire in the 200 block of East Youngs Ave.
A 1st alarm assignment was dispatched which includes all Wildwood City FD units along with automatic aid from the North Wildwood FD, Wildwood Crest FD, Rio Grande FD, and Stone Harbor FD.
Upon arrival of the first arriving Wildwood City FD units, including Squad Co. 3, they reported smoke and fire showing from the third floor and attic of the three-story occupied multi-family apartment building.
Wildwood PD officers were in the process of ensuring all occupants were evacuating the building. Squad Co. 3 began an aggressive interior attack on the fire. Searches of the building revealed all occupants were out of the structure.
Firefighters found fire in a third floor apartment that had extended up into the attic of the building. The fire was quickly knocked down and placed under control within 15 minutes.
Fire damage was contained to the third floor and attic, with the rest of the building suffering smoke and water damage. There were no injuries during the fire and damage is estimated at $200,000.
The fire was investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and determined to be accidental.
The City of Wildwood Police Department and Wildwood Crest EMS also assisted at the fire scene. Middle Twp. Ambulance Corps provided rehab services for firefighters on the scene and the American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced occupants of the 7 apartments. Fire units operated on the scene for about 2 hours before clearing.
