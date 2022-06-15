Windward Motel.jpg

Firefighters are seen silhouetted on the roof, extinguishing the Windward Motel fire June 14, 2022.

 Herald Staff

WILDWOOD – The Windward Motel burned for an hour and a half after a welding accident June 14. Authorities say a mistake on the second floor started the blaze, which led to a heavy fire in the open space between the ceiling and roof which extends the length of the building.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11:28 a.m. Wildwood Fire Department Chief Ernie Troiano III immediately called for assistance from others. Off-duty Wildwood firefighters came, as well as departments from Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor. As the scope of the fire became apparent, even more departments were called from Villas, Erma, Cape May City and Ocean View.

Firefighters put a ‘trench cut’ in the roof of the motel, a firefighting strategy that successfully contained the blaze to a single wing of the motel.

Authorities said there were no injuries and that damages are estimated at $500,000.

The scene was cleared by fire officials around 3 p.m. June 14.

