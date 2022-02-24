COURT HOUSE – Voters in Lower Township Fire District No. 1, Villas, rejected their fire district’s budget Feb. 19, with 70 voting yes and 74 voting no. The budget will now go before Lower Township Council for consideration.
All other fire district budgets passed, according to results posted on the Cape May County Clerk’s election website.
There were only two contested races for fire commissioner.
In Middle Township Fire District No. 2, Rio Grande, Jean M. Zimmerman, with 109 votes, and J. Gregory Neill, with 82 votes, outpolled James R. Snyder, with 60 votes, and Kirby Stiltner, with 55 votes, with one vote to abstain.
Ron Mayne and Samuel Repici retained their seats in Upper Township Fire District No. 2, Tuckahoe, with 55 and 72 votes, respectively. Challengers Justin Hope and Christopher Geib received 41 and 36 votes, respectively.
Dennis Township
Fire District No. 1, Ocean View
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Joseph Gurdgiel, 73; John Berg, 73
Budget to be raised by taxation: $439,000: Yes, 58; No, 18
Fire District No. 2, Dennisville
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two
Edward Beck, 44; Carla Coffey, 40
Budget to be raised by taxation: $349,672: Yes, 41; No, 6
Fire District No. 3, Belleplain
Board of Fire Commissioners, full term, vote for one
William Hilton Jr., 41
Budget to be raised by taxation: $190,406.49: Yes, 30; No, 13
Lower Township
Fire District No. 1, Villas
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one
Carrise Mornick, 120; Blank, 2; Karen Esslinger, 1
Budget: $644,263.89 with $594,263.89 to be raised by taxation: Yes, 70; No, 74
Fire District No. 2, Town Bank
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one
James H. Andrews Jr., 245; Michael Gallo, 2; Joseph O’Neil, 1; Capt. Tom Carroll, 1; Daffy Duck, 1; Adrenne Defuria, 1; Eric Kabaton, 1; Randy G. Yarnasky, 1; Robert H. Thompson, 1
Budget: $1,620,731.63 with $1,035,100 to be raised by taxation: Yes, 220; No, 57
Fire District No. 3, Erma
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one
Allyn Devlin, 95; Gregory Boris, 1
Budget: $1,368,919 with $859,176 to be raised by taxation: Yes, 74; No, 36
Middle Township
Fire District No. 1, Court House
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Lewis P. Hand Jr., 225; Philip B. Woodrow Sr., 216; Blank, 8; John Cox, 1
Budget to be raised by taxation: $1,470,213: Yes, 174; No, 92
Fire District No. 2, Rio Grande
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two
Jean M. Zimmerman, 109; J. Gregory Neill, 82; James R. Snyder, 60; Kirby Stiltner, 55; Abstain, 1
Budget to be raised by taxation: $718,450: Yes,107; No, 44
Fire District No. 3, Green Creek
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Edward J. Lord Jr., 39; Clay Simmons, 38
Budget: $545,494 with $545,494 to be raised by taxation: Yes, 38; No, 3
Fire District No. 4, Goshen
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two
Cristina McKenney, 42; Joseph Eagan, 41; A. Aliano, 1
Budget to be raised by taxation: $231,500: Yes, 33; No, 13
Upper Township
Fire District No. 1, Strathmere
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Karen Mitchell, 30; Joseph Boland, 28; Blank, 1
Budget to be raised by taxation: $99,695.9: Yes, 25; No, 4
Fire District No. 2, Tuckahoe
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two
Samuel Repici, 72;Ron Mayne, 55; Justin Hope, 41; Christopher Geib, 36
Budget to be raised by taxation: $539,300: Yes, 79; No, 17
Fire District No. 3, Marmora
Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one
Jeffrey Pierson Jr., 129
Budget to be raised by taxation: $673,188: Yes, 93; No, 40
Fire District No. 4, Seaville
Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two
Edward Buchannan, 87; Charles (Butch) Weil, 83
Budget: $608,618 with $599,343 to be raised by taxation: Yes, 87; No, 10