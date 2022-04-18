Auckland,-,Oct,27,2015:fire,Safety,Education,Day,In,Auckland
ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – At the April 11 Upper Township Committee meeting, Committee member Kim Hayes told colleagues about a new initiative she and Committee member Mark Pancoast are organizing - a First Responders Kids Camp.  

“In the past, we had a fire chiefs camp for the kids, but because of Covid, we have not held this camp and what we are envisioning now will be much broader than that,” said Pancoast.  

Emergency management technicians, fire chiefs, and other relevant safety-oriented organizations, as well as local businesses, will be helping to provide a community-oriented, interactive event for children to build self-confidence, learn emergency management skills and have fun.  

The major cooperating sponsor is Cape Assist, which is a substance abuse prevention and treatment organization, and so, per Hayes, the participants will have been identified as “at risk.” 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments