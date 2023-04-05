GREENFIELD – A late evening fire in the Greenfield section of Upper Township displaced six people and brought assistance from nine fire companies in response to the blaze.
According to information posted on the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company page, a call came in March 31 at around 11 p.m. reporting a garage fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene at the Tyler Road home, they found the garage “well-involved” with fire.
After Marmora, Seaville Fire and Rescue, Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, Upper Township Division of EMS, and Upper Township Rescue Squad were dispatched to Tyler Road, additional units were requested, including the Ocean City Fire Department and the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company.
This location in Greenfield does not have fire hydrants, so water tankers were requested. The Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company and the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene with several tankers.
Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company, Dennis Volunteer Fire Company, and Dorothy Fire and Rescue covered empty, local firehouses.
Mayor Jay Newman reported on the fire at the April 3 Upper Township Committee meeting. Later, in a phone conversation with the Herald, Newman said the fire was mainly in the garage, but the house also sustained extensive smoke and water damage.
Six people in the home, including two children, were out of the house when firefighters arrived, Newman said. There were no injuries to either the residents or firefighters.
Newman said the cause of the fire is still unknown but is being investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office. Newman described the home as a single-family, wood-frame house of modern construction.
The fire scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m. Newman said the fire was under control about an hour after the initial alarm, but firefighters remained to clean up and make sure the fire hadn’t extended.
A GoFundMe page showed an image of the burned-out garage and requested help for the family. By April 4, the amount collected exceeded the goal amount of $10,000.
Newman said the children attend a preschool in Palermo, which was planning to present the family with gift cards. The fire companies were going to be represented in the presentation, he said.
