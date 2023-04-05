Fire.jpg

This image shows the fire well-involved when firefighters arrived on the scene of a structure fire on Tyler Road March 31. The fire resulted in six residents being displaced.

 Courtesy Marmora Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GREENFIELD – A late evening fire in the Greenfield section of Upper Township displaced six people and brought assistance from nine fire companies in response to the blaze.

Spray.jpg

A fire crew douses the Tyler Road fire from above, March 31. Water tanks had to be called in because there are no fire hydrants in the area.
Firefighters.jpg

At least half a dozen fire companies responded to a fire on Tyler Road in the Greenfield section of Upper Township, and several others covered fire stations for those companies on the scene March 31.
Remains.jpg

Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours after the fire was under control, making sure the fire didn’t reignite or spread.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments