UPDATE: Atlantic City Electric released the following statement at 10:37 p.m., July 8:
Atlantic City Electric crews are continuing their work to restore service for all customers impacted by the fire at the company’s Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood, yesterday. Crews have worked around the clock making repairs and installing temporary equipment and have restored more than 80 percent of all customers. Based on the work that remains to restore service, all remaining customers can expect to be restored later this evening or overnight. Crews are continuing to focus on very complex outages, including installing temporary equipment around the island and at the substation to restore all remaining customers safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to communicate with our customers regarding their estimated restoration times, and customers can always check our outage map or log into their account online or on our mobile app for the latest estimated restoration time for their outage. We know this has been a challenging event for our customers and those visiting the area on vacation, and we are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service. We appreciate the continued patience as we work to restore their service.
*****
UPDATE: Atlantic City Electric released the following statement at 2:58 p.m., July 8:
Atlantic City Electric crews are continuing their work to restore service for all customers impacted by the fire at the company’s Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood, yesterday. Crews worked through the night making repairs and installing temporary equipment. Based on the work that remains to restore service for all customers, we expect to have more than 80 percent of all customers, including the Wildwood Boardwalk, restored by 6:30 p.m. today and all remaining customers restored by 9 p.m. this evening. Crews are continuing to focus on very complex outages, including installing temporary equipment at the substation to restore all remaining customers safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to communicate with our customers regarding their estimated restoration times, and customers can always check our outage map or log into their account online or on our mobile app for the latest estimated restoration time for their outage. We know this has been a challenging event for our customers and we are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service for all customers. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work to restore their service.
*****
UPDATE: Atlantic City Electric released the following statement at 4:43 a.m., July 8:
Atlantic City Electric crews have restored service to approximately 16,200 customers who were impacted as a result of the fire at the company’s Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood yesterday. Based on the remaining work that must be completed, we expect to have all customers restored by 3 p.m. today, however some customers could be restored even earlier. Crews worked through the night making repairs and installing temporary equipment that will be used to restore service to the 7,800 remaining customers. Customers can check our outage map or log into their account online or on our mobile app for the latest estimated restoration time for their outage. We know this has been a challenging event for our customers and we are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service for all customers. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work to restore their service.
*****
WILDWOOD – As of about 5:30 p.m., July 7, Atlantic City Electric (ACE) advised it did not have a timeline for restoring an island-wide power outage caused by a fire at the electric plant substation on Lake Avenue, in Wildwood; however, it did expect to restore service to approximately 15,000 customers later that evening.
Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said at 5:20 p.m. that approximately 900 customers had power restored, which explained remarks on social media about spotty power restoration.
ACE, at about 5:30 p.m., said it had restored power to approximately 1,800 customers.
Cabrera said, during a call to the Herald, that Atlantic City Electric engineers and administrative personnel were meeting at the substation site along with subcontractors, working out a plan for restoration.
Cabrera said he visited the site, which he described as relatively new, and has been keeping in touch with his Office of Emergency Management. He said he is trying to relay accurate information, as some of the information coming from Atlantic City Electric wasn’t accurate regarding restoration estimates.
“As of 5:20 p.m., engineers and repair teams were on site conferencing. Some less affected customers are restored and the rest are in a holding pattern. When they will all be restored, they don’t know,” Cabrera said.
Wildwood Police Department issued a public alert at 12:26 p.m. informing the public that the fire, which began around noon and was contained shortly after 1 p.m., affected power service throughout the Wildwoods and traffic lights were down all over the island. Drivers were urged to use caution.
Following that alert, ACE said the substation was de-energized upon arrival of its crews, which impacted electric service to over 24,000 customers, and they were looking for opportunities to reroute the power and restore service to customers.
“Unfortunately, we do not have an estimated time for restoration for customers,” said ACE senior communications specialist Candice Womer.
Womer said power was out in all of the Wildwoods, including Anglesea.
As the day went on, some people on social media were reporting sporadic restoration of power.
Lower Township Manager Mike Laffey said the township heard from hotels in Diamond Beach saying they had lost power.
“We talked to Seapointe Village and The Grand. They said their clients were at the pool and the beach, but with no AC (air conditioning) and electric… that’s a bummer,” Laffey said.
The power outage caused disruption for businesses and events. Lifeguard races in Wildwood Crest, scheduled for July 7, were canceled due to the power outage. The Wildwood Crest Library closed around 3 p.m., July 7, and expected to open July 8, as long as power was restored.
Cabrera said it is amazing how much society depends on electricity for so many things, including cell phone service, internet email service, and so on. He said his wife now owns an electric vehicle, which was obviously impacted by the outage.
He said there are a lot of businesses concerned about losing products.
“Some of the restaurants and coffee shops that have product are keeping their cooler doors closed, which they should, and some people have generators or borrowed portable generators,” Cabrera said.
He said some people are going to be checking out of their hotels early or delaying their check-ins until they are certain power has been restored.
“They say power is going to be restored in a couple hours but my guess is it won’t be until into the wee hours of the morning,” Cabrera said.
Each of the affected communities has set up a cooling station for residents who are being affected by the heat. The City of North Wildwood's emergency cooling center is located at the North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave. For more information, call 609-522-2955.
The City of Wildwood has established a cooling center at the Byrne Community Center at 401 W. Youngs Ave. Any resident requiring electricity for oxygen machines or other medical devices can go to the Byrne Center.
A temporary cooling station has been set up at the Wildwood Crest Firehouse, located at 7100 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood Crest. Residents without air conditioning are encouraged to visit this site for relief during the power outage.
Lower Township set up a cooling center in the township Recreation Center, 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas.
The police ask residents to limit calls to the dispatch center for emergencies and not to call with questions relating to the estimated time of repair of the power outage.
“We will have additional personnel in place until the power is restored,” the Wildwood Police Department said in a release.
The police also asked people to check on elderly family members and did say to call to request well-being checks. The police said they would issue updates as soon as they have additional information.
