NORTH WILDWOOD – The victim of an afternoon fire in North Wildwood was pronounced dead at Cape Regional Medical Center, July 6.
A fire call came in at 4:16 p.m. reporting a structure fire at 2203 New York Ave., North Wildwood, which included a possible entrapment.
Within four minutes of arrival, North Wildwood Fire Department (NWFD) Capt. Anthony Cole placed an urgent radio transmission saying he and firefighter Gavin Rosenello located a victim, who was later identified as homeowner Joanne Nessen, in a rear bedroom.
Firefighters helped transfer Nessen through a back window to a waiting stretcher and initiated CPR. Nessen was then transferred to a waiting ambulance and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.
Nessen died "due to possible asphyxia" from the fire that took place at her home, according to a joint release from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and North Wildwood Police Chief John Stevenson.
Fire crews from the City of Wildwood Fire Department (WFD) were also on the scene to help battle the fire.
According to a press release from NWFD Chief Dominick McClain, WFD Chief Ernie Troiano III arrived on the scene and immediately saw smoke and fire from the one and a half story residential structure.
Crews from both fire companies combined to fight the fire, which was determined to be under control at 4:30 p.m. The fire scene was cleared at 5:50 p.m., after investigations by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Additional fire companies from Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood, Rio Grande, and Middle Township Rescue assisted and covered the island. An unnamed civilian, reported to be a Philadelphia firefighter, assisted on scene as well.
An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is being conducted jointly by the North Wildwood Police Department, North Wildwood Fire Department, Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Sutherland urged citizens to report any information regarding this incident to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips, as well as through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net by clicking on anonymous tip, or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
