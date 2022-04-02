Fire 3.jpg

A house on Stone Harbor Boulevard, in Court House, caught fire Jan. 21. 

COURT HOUSE – A fire on Stone Harbor Boulevard was determined to be accidental and was most likely caused by a cord going into a surge protector, Conrad Johnson Jr., the county fire marshal, said.  

Johnson explained that a forensic engineer appointed by an insurance company would make a final determination as to the Jan. 21 fire's cause. The county is responsible for pinpointing the location and giving a possible cause. 

“It doesn’t seem like there was anything improperly done. It just seemed as if the surge protector cord had some sort of a defect possibly or overheated for some reason. It didn’t seem like it had too much plugged into it. Surge protectors quite commonly have failures and that’s something people need to be aware of,” Johnson said.  

The Herald made extensive efforts to reach Johnson to learn of the fire’s cause in February and March, but he did not respond to any of those attempts to contact him. The Herald sought to get information into the cause of the fire in case there was a lesson from the cause that could be used by others in prevention efforts and to learn whether there was some criminal element involved in the cause.  

Johnson called the Herald after an article was published laying out the unsuccessful efforts to contact him via email and phone. Johnson said that there had been problems with the phone system, he was out with Covid for “quite a while,” and he will reemphasize to his secretary that she be sure to check his messages when he is not in the office.  

 

