SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council approved a resolution Jan. 25, authorizing design work to renovate bunks for firefighters.  

Last year, the city administration instituted an overnight duty program to enhance firefighting services. The renovation, which has been termed “minor,” will provide for sufficient overnight stays throughout the year.  

William McLees Architecture, Somers Point firm, was hired for $21,700 to produce “schematic design and construction documents, per the resolution. 

 

