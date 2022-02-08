273436582_247089600926410_2054772847112520298_n.jpg

Crews battle a blaze in the Sal's Pizzeria building on New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood Crest.

 From North Wildwood Fire Dept. on Facebook

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST -  A Feb. 7 fire, in the building where Sal’s Pizza is located, left some smoke damage after being put out quickly by firefighters, who reported no one was there at the time of the fire.

The pizzeria was closed while the owners are on vacation, when an adjacent first-floor storage unit caught fire, Wildwood Crest Fire Chief Ron Harwood told the Herald.

Responding to a smoke alarm coming from the building, at 8500 New Jersey Avenue, responders saw smoke and quickly attacked the fire, containing it to its point of origin, storage unit number five, Harwood said. 

Harwood said beyond smoke there was no damage to the building, and that Sal’s had planned to reopen Feb. 16 but will need inspections to open back up. 

The county fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but Harwood said there was nothing suspicious that he was aware of. 

North Wildwood Fire Department, Wildwood Fire Department and Rio Grande Fire Company were among the agencies that assisted Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Department.

273654047_308962267935619_8369970465815241242_n.jpg

Crews battle a blaze in the Sal's Pizzeria building on New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood Crest.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments