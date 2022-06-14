Windward Motel.jpg

Firefighters are seen silhouetted on the roof, extinguishing the Windward Motel fire June 14, 2022.

 Herald Staff

WILDWOOD - Early reports from the Wildwood Police Department indicated a structure fire on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood June 14.

Authorities closed Ocean Avenue from Rio Grande Avenue to Cress Avenue.

Video and photo footage showed the fire to be at the Windward Motel. 

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received.

Windward Fire 2.jpg

Firefighters arrive on scene to fight a blaze at the Windward Motel June 14, 2022.
Windward Fire 3.jpg

Flames lick the eaves of the Windward Motel in Wildwood June 14, 2022.
Windward Fire 4.jpg

Smoke reduces visibility in the area of the Windward Motel on Ocean Ave in Wildwood June 14, 2022.
Windward Fire 5.jpg

Bystanders watch official respond to a blaze at the Windward Motel in Wildwood June 14, 2022.
Windward Motel 6.jpg

Emergency vehicles respond to a fire at the Windward Motel June 14, 2022.

