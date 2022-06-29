NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – What began as a porch fire blaze engulfed a Court House home around noon June 29. Initial reports from neighbors and bystanders confirmed that no one was hurt, though authorities have yet to verify the details.

A neighbor told the Herald he was returning home when he saw the smoke shortly after noon. 

“That thing engulfed that structure within minutes. It was incredible how fast that spread,” the man said.

According to the Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company, the call was received at approximately 11:45 a.m. The scene near Shell Bay Avenue was placed under control an hour later at 12:44 p.m.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received.

