COURT HOUSE – What began as a porch fire blaze engulfed a Court House home around noon June 29. Initial reports from neighbors and bystanders confirmed that no one was hurt, though authorities have yet to verify the details.
A neighbor told the Herald he was returning home when he saw the smoke shortly after noon.
“That thing engulfed that structure within minutes. It was incredible how fast that spread,” the man said.
According to the Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company, the call was received at approximately 11:45 a.m. The scene near Shell Bay Avenue was placed under control an hour later at 12:44 p.m.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.