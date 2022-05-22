main shot of trailer fire 5.22.jpg

Flames leap up among the trees in a May 21 trailer fire. No one was injured, though two dogs perished.

 Via Ocean View Fire Company on Facebook

OCEAN VIEW - Two trailers were destroyed in a weekend blaze in Ocean View. The campground fire caused no injuries, but two dogs perished, officials say.

Multiple departments were called to the scene around 11 p.m. May 21. Ocean View Fire Company and Dennis Fire Company began work immediately. 

Some of the crews efforts were stymied by off-gassing propane tanks.

Seaville Fire and Rescue, Sea Isle City Fire Department, Marmora Fire Company, Belleplain Fire Company and Tuckahoe Fire Company all responded in assistance.

side shot of trailer fire 5.22.jpg

The blaze burned for 30 minutes and the departments used 30 gallons of foam and 25,000 gallons of water to extinguish it. Two trailers bore the brunt of the fire. An additional surrounding trailer was slightly damaged.

"Thanks to all responding companies for their assistance," Ocean View Fire Company wrote on their Facebook page May 22.

"All of the firefighters are truly heroes. Thank you for saving my home. I was the only trailer on the block without damage," one woman commented.

