A house fire in progress Jan. 21 on Stone Harbor Boulevard in Middle Township. No one was home at the time, according a Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company Facebook post. 

 From Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook

COURT HOUSE - A house fire on Stone Harbor Boulevard broke out around 5 p.m. Jan. 21, sending flames shooting out of the bayfront home's windows and causing multiple departments to respond to the scene.

No one was said to be in the stately home on the Stone Harbor's causeway when the blaze broke out, though a car was parked in the driveway. 

Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to assist Cape May Court House Fire Department, according to a post on their Facebook page.

According to Stone Harbor fire's Facebook post:

"Chief 13 was the first to arrive and reported a working fire with possible entrapment. Engine 13 arrived and the crew entered the building and attacked the fire and searched for any possible victims.

"Station 70 and Station 13, along with multiple mutual aid departments, fought the fire in freezing temperatures for many hours. Avalon Fire Department and Avalon EMS covered Stone Harbor and handled two calls in Stone Harbor. North Wildwood Fire Department covered Stone Harbor when Avalon was called to the scene."

There has not yet been any indication on the cause of the fire. 

Crews worked in freezing temperatures to put out the blaze in the Bayfront home on Stone Harbor Boulevard in Middle Township.

