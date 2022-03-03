274959857_10158783747978931_6489288235695563984_n.jpg

Ocean View Fire Company responded to a fire on Route 9 in Clermont Feb 27.
 
Dennis Fire Company and Avalon Fire Department were dispatched as part of the Automatic Aid response, according to a post on the Ocean View Fire Company Facebook.
 
According to the department:
 
No injuries were reported and the fire/ smoke damage was limited to the kitchen and surrounding rooms on the first floor. Cape May Court House Fire Company provided coverage for the duration of the incident, the department said on Facebook. The fire is under investigation by CMCo Fire Marshal’s Office.
274922338_10158783748068931_4439887304017503537_n.jpg
 

