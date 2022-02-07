NORTH CAPE MAY – An early morning house fire in North Cape May killed a woman Feb. 6.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis announced the investigation of a fatal fire in the North Cape May section of Lower Township.
Town Bank Fire Company said in a Facebook post that their department and others arrived on the scene at 224 Suzanne Road and found the structure “fully involved.”
The woman was found in the bedroom of the residence, according to the fire department. An autopsy was conducted on the body the day of the fire, the prosecutor’s news release said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Lower Township Police Department, and Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.
According to Sutherland, the preliminary investigation and autopsy have not revealed anything suspicious in nature at this time.
Cape May County Fire Marshal Conrad Johnson said he did not have any information on the victim’s identity and referred questions to Lower Township police.
Lower Township police did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking further information.
Erma, Villas Cape May, Rio Grande, Green Creek, and other fire/emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, including Inspira Rescue, helped with operations on scene, which lasted hours while the fire was extinguished.
Some nearby residents were evacuated to ensure their safety, due to the proximity of the fire, according to Town Bank Fire Company.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.