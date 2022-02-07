273160121_1035961826984981_2507485098271757664_n.jpg

One woman was killed in a North Cape May house fire Feb. 6. 

NORTH CAPE MAY – An early morning house fire in North Cape May killed a woman Feb. 6.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis announced the investigation of a fatal fire in the North Cape May section of Lower Township. 

Town Bank Fire Company said in a Facebook post that their department and others arrived on the scene at 224 Suzanne Road and found the structure “fully involved.”

The woman was found in the bedroom of the residence, according to the fire department. An autopsy was conducted on the body the day of the fire, the prosecutor’s news release said. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Lower Township Police Department, and Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office. 

According to Sutherland, the preliminary investigation and autopsy have not revealed anything suspicious in nature at this time.

Cape May County Fire Marshal Conrad Johnson said he did not have any information on the victim’s identity and referred questions to Lower Township police.

Lower Township police did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking further information. 

Erma, Villas Cape May, Rio Grande, Green Creek, and other fire/emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, including Inspira Rescue, helped with operations on scene, which lasted hours while the fire was extinguished.  

Some nearby residents were evacuated to ensure their safety, due to the proximity of the fire, according to Town Bank Fire Company. 

