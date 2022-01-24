272473029_5041796649197622_5801006386293177229_n.jpg

A house fire on Route 47 took about 30 minutes to extinguish Jan. 22 and crews remained on the scene for about two hours. 

 From Goshen Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

GOSHEN - A house fire closed Route 47 in Goshen for close to two hours Jan. 22 as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to a post from Goshen Volunteer Fire Company, multiple units responded and a second alarm was sent off for additional tankers and manpower. 

According to the Facebook post, firefighters attacked the fire from the interior and kept the fire contained to a front corner room on the second floor. 

271902159_5041797875864166_710663229452768445_n.jpg

The inside of the house on Route 47, after the blaze was extinguished. 

The fire was under control in roughly 30 minutes, the department said, adding fire units were on scene for roughly two hours hitting hot spots. Firefighters cleared the scene just after noon. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear.

272204795_5041797509197536_8774710225096451472_n.jpg

