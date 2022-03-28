A house on Stone Harbor Boulevard, in Court House, caught fire Jan. 21. Months after firefighters extinguished the blaze, the fire’s cause remains a mystery, at least publicly, because the county fire marshal has not responded when repeatedly questioned by the Herald about what caused the fire.
A house on Stone Harbor Boulevard, in Court House, caught fire Jan. 21. Months after firefighters extinguished the blaze, the fire’s cause remains a mystery, at least publicly, because the county fire marshal has not responded when repeatedly questioned by the Herald about what caused the fire.
COURT HOUSE – The cause of a house fire along Stone Harbor’s causeway remains unreleased and county officials have been mum when asked directly to reveal the cause.
County Fire Marshal Conrad Johnson Jr. has not replied to five emails and at least three voicemails left for him by the Herald asking the cause of the Jan. 21 fire at a home on Stone Harbor Boulevard, in Court House.
County Public Information Officer Diane Wieland also did not respond to an inquiry from the Herald, and County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, who oversees the fire marshal, was copied on an email to Johnson, which reiterated the Herald’s efforts to contact him asking the cause of the fire.
A man who answered the phone at a number for Elite Public Adjusters, a Wildwood-based insurance adjuster with a sign posted on the front of the house, said his partner was handling the matter and he couldn’t say more. A voicemail left for the partner was not returned.
The house is largely untouched, with charred beach chairs, toys, and coolers strewn about the property and a garden hose still connected to the side of the house. There was no one home when the blaze broke out, although a car was parked in the driveway.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.