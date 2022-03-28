Fire 3.jpg

A house on Stone Harbor Boulevard, in Court House, caught fire Jan. 21. Months after firefighters extinguished the blaze, the fire’s cause remains a mystery, at least publicly, because the county fire marshal has not responded when repeatedly questioned by the Herald about what caused the fire. 

 Shay Roddy

COURT HOUSE – The cause of a house fire along Stone Harbor’s causeway remains unreleased and county officials have been mum when asked directly to reveal the cause.   

County Fire Marshal Conrad Johnson Jr. has not replied to five emails and at least three voicemails left for him by the Herald asking the cause of the Jan. 21 fire at a home on Stone Harbor Boulevard, in Court House.  

County Public Information Officer Diane Wieland also did not respond to an inquiry from the Herald, and County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, who oversees the fire marshal, was copied on an email to Johnson, which reiterated the Herald’s efforts to contact him asking the cause of the fire.  

A man who answered the phone at a number for Elite Public Adjusters, a Wildwood-based insurance adjuster with a sign posted on the front of the house, said his partner was handling the matter and he couldn’t say more. A voicemail left for the partner was not returned.  

The house is largely untouched, with charred beach chairs, toys, and coolers strewn about the property and a garden hose still connected to the side of the house. There was no one home when the blaze broke out, although a car was parked in the driveway.

Fire 2.jpg

