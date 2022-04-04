277789083_5376991058987503_7177491637936327645_n.jpg
Via Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company

STONE HARBOR - Firefighters quickly tackled a fire in an outdoor shower March 31, according to the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. 

Firefighters who arrived on scene, at 10017 Sunset Drive, cancelled mutual aid calls and quickly extinguished the blaze, keeping damage away from the main home. 

Stone Harbor Fire Chief Roger Stanford said the fire was classified as accidental. He said the fire most likely started in mulch against the house. Mulch can ignite when something like a cigarette is dropped in it or by spontaneous combustion. 

