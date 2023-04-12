Fire at Seaville Shores Campground

Fire rages at the Seaville Shores Campground April 11.

 Tommy Meister

SEAVILLE – Twenty-six fire companies and other agencies responded to a fire, April 11, at the Seaville Shores Campground that Roy Blackledge, deputy chief, Seaville Volunteer Fire Company, described as the largest fire Upper Township has seen in 30 years.

A fire at Seaville Shores Campground April 11 destroyed 12 trailers and damaged 14 others.

