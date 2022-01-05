woodbine fire

A fire in the 200 block of Calhoun Avenue in the early morning of Jan. 5. 

 Courtesy Dennis Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

WOODBINE - A fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 5, on a dead-end street in Woodbine, is under investigation after firefighters controlled the blaze and reported no injuries. 

The fire broke out before 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Calhoun Avenue and caused extensive damage to the structure. 

Firefighters had to be supplied with water from tanker trucks because there are no hydrants in that part of town, according to a post on the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. 

Dennis Volunteer Fire Company assisted as part of an automatic aid agreement with Woodbine, according to the post, and brought firefighters from Woodbine, Dennis, Belleplain, Ocean View and Goshen (RIT) to the scene initially.  

Cape May Court House, Leesburg, and Heislerville were also requested for tankers. Inspira EMS, the State Police and AC Electric were also on scene, according to Dennis Fire.

There was no information made available on if anyone occupied the structure or if they were home at the time of the blaze, but officials did say there were no injuries.

