WILDWOOD - A house fire was under control in less than 35 minutes Feb. 13, after crews arrived on scene, and the home was not occupied at the time, according to Wildwood City Fire Department. 

The fire, at 121 E. Davis Avenue, was upgraded to a single alarm fire upon crews’ arrival just before 8 a.m. causing neighboring departments to come to Wildwood’s aid, the department said. 

The fire came in during shift change, which provided additional personnel on the original dispatch, according to the release from Wildwood City Fire Department.  Due to the quick and coordinated work by the companies on scene, the fire was contained to the area of origin, the release added. 

The building sustained smoke and heat damage and crews remained on the scene for about two hours to assist with the investigation. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, Wildwood City Fire Department’s Arson Unit and Wildwood Police Department. Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III told the Herald there is nothing unusual about this investigation so far. 

