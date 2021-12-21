NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN VIEW - Firefighters handled a blaze that broke out in a Cape May County church in the early morning hours of Dec. 20.

Firefighters from Ocean View Fire Company arrived at Messiah Lutheran Church on Route 9 just after 3 a.m. in response to an alarm system and found smoke coming from the building, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. From there, they called in Avalon Fire Department and Dennis Fire Company for help.

Crews quickly put out a small fire inside the church, preventing any serious damage to the building, the post said. 
 
The fire department reminds businesses to keep their Knox Box keys up to date to prevent damage and allow for quicker investigations on alarm system calls. A Knox Box is a key box that is accessible to the fire department in the event of an emergency to a locked building.

