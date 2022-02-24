274164917_258012776500759_6865104499268714271_n.jpg
Via North Wildwood Fire Department on Facebook

NORTH WILDWOOD – A house fire broke out the evening of Feb. 23, after a smoke alarm was activated and reports began coming in of a possible explosion. 

Crews from North Wildwood Fire Department encountered smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, in the 100 West block of 25th Avenue, when they arrived, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. 

Shortly after, “a window on the 2nd floor failed” and the fire spread to an adjacent building, though exposure there was minimal because firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, the post said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office. 

In addition to Wildwood Fire Department, North Wildwood’s department said it also received help from Engine 2-1, Ladder 2-2, Rescue 3, Squad 72, Tower 4, & Ambulance 4. Engine & Ambulance 13 provided coverage.

