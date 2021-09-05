241344461_2513957912083901_1571709025512051710_n.jpg

Multiple fire departments were summoned to Woodbine to fight a house fire on Franklin Street Sept. 4.

 Courtesy of the Marmora Fire Department

WOODBINE - At approximately 8:40 a.m. Sept. 4, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Upper Township Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Upper Township Rescue Squad, the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company and Seaville Fire and Rescue were dispatched to assist Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department at a house fire, on Franklin Street, in Woodbine. 

According to the fire department's Facebook page, Marmora Tower 15-50 was placed into service to extinguish fire in the attic and provide a safe overhaul on the second floor. Tuckahoe firefighters, using Engine 20-36, were tasked with providing water supply to Tower 15-50 and providing manpower. Seaville Fire and Rescue Engine 1941 provided manpower. 

Upper Township EMS provided EMS for Upper Township firefighters, while Upper Township Rescue provided rehab for firefighters.  

All Upper Township units were clear of the scene by about 10:30 a.m.  

There were no injuries to Upper Township emergency personnel. 

