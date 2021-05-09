WOODBINE - Station 18 units from the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company May 7 were requested as automatic aid to Woodbine Fire, with the Ocean View and Belleplain volunteer fire companies, for a reported dwelling fire, in the 600 block of Adams Avenue, in Woodbine, at roughly 8:30 p.m.
According to a release, units arrived on location to find a two-story home with heavy fire showing in the rear of the building. Dennisville Fire Company units arrived and secured a water supply, then assisted in performing an interior attack to contain the fire.
After the fire was contained, units were on scene for extensive overhaul operations. The building suffered significant damage.
No injuries were reported.
Units on scene from Station 18 included Engine 18, Squad 18, Rescue 18, Brush 18 and Utility 18. The total scene time was approximately two and a half hours.
Additionally, units from Goshen Volunteer Fire Company, Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, Tuckahoe Vol Fire Company, Belleplain Emergency Corp: Emergency Medical Services - Becems, New Jersey State Police, and the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office were also on scene.
The fire remained under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, as of May 8.