OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire, on the 1000 block of Asbury Avenue, at 11:56 p.m. April 1.
According to an April 2 release, upon arrival, firefighters found a light haze of smoke in the upper floors of a mixed retail-residential building. After further investigation, a fire was located in the exterior walls. Due to the age and construction of the building, the fire was able to spread rapidly.
Four residents were safely evacuated, and there were no reported injuries to any fire personnel.
Fire companies from Marmora and Margate provided mutual assistance, with Somers Point providing backup at Ocean City Fire Headquarters.
The fire was under control and the site cleared by 4 a.m.
The structure suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.