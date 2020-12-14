SOUTH DENNIS - At approximately 8:45 p.m. Dec. 13, Dennisville Fire Company units, along with automatic aid from the Ocean View and Belleplain fire companies, were dispatched to Cedar Mill Lane, in South Dennis, for a reported dwelling fire.
According to the Dennisville Fire Company's Facebook page, Chief 17 arrived on location and reported a working fire in a one-story dwelling. As part of the working fire protocol, automatic aid for a quint from Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company 1 and a rapid intervention team from the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched.
Crews made an interior attack and found the fire in the area of a fireplace that had extended to the attic. Crews extinguished the fire, ventilated the building, and checked for further extension.
Engine 18, Tanker 18, Squad 18 and Utility 18 were on scene for the Dennisville Fire Company. In addition, the Belleplain Emergency Corp, New Jersey State Police, Atlantic City Electric and the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office were also on scene. The quint from Station 13 was recalled prior to arrival.
The total on-scene time was approximately one hour.