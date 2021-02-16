NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - Members of the Wildwood Crest Fire Department spent the late-morning hours Feb. 15 fighting a vehicle blaze, at St. Paul Avenue and the beach. 

The fire department received a call around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 2008 GMC Suburban engulfed in flames, Wildwood Crest Fire Chief Ronald Harwood said. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in about eight minutes, he added. 

The vehicle's driver said they were driving on the beach, when smoke appeared from the vehicle's hood, Harwood said. The driver exited the vehicle, lifted the hood, and discovered  a fire ignited around the engine area. 

Fire personnel were on scene for roughly one hour, and the vehicle was eventually towed. 

No injuries were reported. The incident remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, as of Feb. 16. 

