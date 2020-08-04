WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released their July 2020 statistics:
According to a release, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 656 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of July 2020. Members of the department also conducted 929 Fire Safety Inspections for the month. The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires
(including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires)
14
Rescue/EMS
(MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues)
124
Hazardous Conditions
(gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by)
31
Service Calls
(animal rescues, assist police department, public assists)
29
Good Intent Calls
(smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident)
19
False Alarm & False Calls
(malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms)
31
Total Engine Company Responses
248
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins
48
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension
16
Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults
72
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain
86
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea
15
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status
37
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination
16
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.)
118
Total Emergency Medical Service Responses
408