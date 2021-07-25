VILLAS - Just after 12:30 p.m. July 23, township fire companies, as well as station 73 for a rapid intervention team (RIT), were dispatched for a dwelling fire, on W. St. John’s Avenue.
According to the Villas Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, upon Quint 60’s response, they upgraded the fire to a second alarm, bringing in Squad 72 and Rescue 3. Quint 60 arrived and had a two-story, single-family dwelling with smoke and fire showing from a detached garage extending into the attic of the house. All occupants were safely out.
The crew stretched a 2 1/2 and starting fire suppression. Squad 73 arrived and pulled an additional line for backup. Tanker 60, Squad 60, Engine 62, Tender 61, Squad 72 and Rescue 3 arrived and supplied manpower for fire suppression and overhaul.
The fire was placed under control within an hour and a half. Crews operated for approximately three hours before returning to service. As of July 23, the fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.