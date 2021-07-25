Villas Fire 7-23-21

Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours after a fire broke out at a Villas home July 23. The blaze was seen emanating from the home's garage and a portion of its attic, the fire department said.

 Courtesy of the Villas Volunteer Fire Department

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VIllas Fire (2) 7-23-21

Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours after a fire broke out at a Villas home July 23. The blaze was seen emanating from the home's garage and a portion of its attic, the fire department said.

VILLAS - Just after 12:30 p.m. July 23, township fire companies, as well as station 73 for a rapid intervention team (RIT), were dispatched for a dwelling fire, on W. St. John’s Avenue.  

According to the Villas Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, upon Quint 60’s response, they upgraded the fire to a second alarm, bringing in Squad 72 and Rescue 3. Quint 60 arrived and had a two-story, single-family dwelling with smoke and fire showing from a detached garage extending into the attic of the house. All occupants were safely out.  

The crew stretched a 2 1/2 and starting fire suppression. Squad 73 arrived and pulled an additional line for backup. Tanker 60, Squad 60, Engine 62, Tender 61, Squad 72 and Rescue 3 arrived and supplied manpower for fire suppression and overhaul.  

The fire was placed under control within an hour and a half. Crews operated for approximately three hours before returning to service. As of July 23, the fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments