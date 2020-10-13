121216182_1489949967867139_7652011322375672071_o.jpg

Crews from the North Wildwood Fire Department Oct. 12 spent two hours at a commercial building along the boardwalk while extinguishing a fire located near a walk-in refrigerator. The blaze remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, as of Oct. 12.

 Courtesy of the North Wildwood Fire Department Facebook page

NORTH WILDWOOD - During the morning of Oct. 12, Ladder 2/A Platoon responded to a commercial building on the boardwalk to investigate an appliance.  

According to the North Wildwood Fire Department's Facebook page, upon arrival, crews were confronted with light smoke and high heat coming from the area of a walk-in refrigerator. At that time, Capt. Carter requested to have the box filled, and a line was stretched. 

Crews located a smoldering fire that was burning in the 6-inch, foam-insulated walls and ceiling.  

Ladder 2 and Squad 3 operated for two hours on this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshall’s Office, as of Oct. 12. 

