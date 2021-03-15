NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - Multiple occupants were forced from a Rio Grande residence when an early morning fire broke out on the second floor. 

The blaze was reported at approximately 5:50 a.m. March 13, Rio Grande Fire Chief Richard Sweeten said. Crews arrived at the 100 block of Holly Drive and found the fire emanating from the home's attic and second-floor balcony.  

Rio Grande firefighters received assistance battling the blaze from the Green Creek Fire Department, and crews from the Erma Fire Department served as a rapid intervention crew, according to Rio Grande Fire Department's Facebook page. 

Firefighters were on scene for about one hour and a half. 

Middle Township police first arrived on scene and found the second-floor's tenants, two adults and a 4-year-old, evacuated the home safely. Officers helped evacuate two occupants from a separate portion of the home that wasn't affected by the fire at the time, Sweeten added. 

No injuries were reported. A Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire was accidentally caused by a cigarette butt left on the second-floor balcony, Middle Township police said, in a release. 

