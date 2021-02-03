OCEAN CITY - Personnel from multiple agencies will be in Ocean City this week, as the investigation into the Jan. 30 fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove continues.
According to a release, agencies involved in the investigation include the Ocean City Fire Department Investigation Unit, Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Because of the size of the estimated loss, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team has also been activated.
At this time, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages as investigators work to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
There is no need for public alarm. Individuals are asked not enter the premises of Castaway Cove during the investigation.
Anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, the Ocean City Police Department, at 609-399-9111, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net.