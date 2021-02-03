SH Fire Feb 3.jpg

Several fire departments worked to extinguish a blaze found between the ceiling and roof of a commercial Stone Harbor building Feb. 3

 Courtesy of the Stone Harbor Fire Department Facebook page

STONE HARBOR - At around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, the Stone Harbor Fire Department was dispatched to the 9800 block of Third Avenue, for a commercial structure fire.  

According to a release, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the roof. Quint 13 arrived and initiated an interior attack of the fire.  

The fire was difficult to locate, and after opening the ceiling, it was located and extinguished between the ceiling and roof.  

The fire required a second alarm, and numerous mutual aid departments assisted in the operation.  

The Court House, Green Creek, Avalon, Dennis Township, Rio Grande and Angelsea fire departments, as well as Dennis Township emergency medical services, also responded. 

The fire is being investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, as of Feb. 3. 

