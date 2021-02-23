Wildwood Fire Department Logo

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its 2020 annual report.  

According to a release, the report provides, in detail, the department's year-end response statistics, organization and personnel milestones, fire prevention/public education efforts, training, revenue received, achievements for 2020, and also goals/objectives for 2021. Complete contact information is also available for all employees of the department.  

The department continues to offer a presentation to any civic organization that may be stakeholders or has a vested interest in the community. Please visit the City of Wildwood website or the fire department’s website to view the complete report.  

City of Wildwood site: www.wildwoodnj.org The report can be found in the resource center or on the fire department page, under public safety departments.  

Department’s site: www.wildwoodfirerescue.com The report can be found under the about us tab. 

