WILDWOOD - Members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 307 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for the month of October 2021.
According to a fire department release, members of the department also conducted 535 fire safety inspections for the month.
The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 2
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 66
Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 21
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 12
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 13
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 27
Total Engine Company Responses - 141
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 15
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 9
Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 17
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 42
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 14
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 15
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 11
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 43
Total Emergency Medical Service Response - 166