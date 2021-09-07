OCEAN VIEW - At about 1:32 a.m. Sept. 6, the Ocean View Fire Company, along with the Dennis Township Fire Company, were dispatched to the 400 block of Corson’s Tavern Road, for a reported structure fire.
According to a release from the Ocean View Fire Department, while responding, Chief 17 observed heavy fire in the distance and requested the box to be filled, adding the Seaville Fire Company for a tanker, Sea Isle City Fire Department for a quint, and Avalon Fire Department for a Rapid Intervention Crew.
On arrival, Chief 17 confirmed all occupants had made it safely out of the home without injury. Engine 17 and Squad 17 began fire suppression from the exterior due to heavy fire conditions. After the bulk of the fire was knocked down, crews were able to enter the dwelling and knock down the remaining fire.
The Marmora Fire Company was diverted from the cover assignment and responded to the scene for additional manpower and water.
A total of 20 Ocean View firefighters responded to the scene in two pumpers, two tankers and three support vehicles. The Court House Fire Company provided coverage for Ocean View.
Crews remained on scene for several hours overhauling. The fire remained under investigation, as of Sept. 4.