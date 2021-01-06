WEST CAPE MAY - At 6:11 p.m. Jan. 4, Engine 51 and Tower 51 were dispatched on the first alarm assignment to the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard, in West Cape May, for a commercial structure fire.
According to the Cape May Firefighters Facebook page, crews arrived on scene and quickly worked to extinguish a kitchen fire. Engine 51 remained on scene for approximately 30 minutes assisting the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company with overhaul. Engine 62 was also on scene for a rapid intervention team (RIT).