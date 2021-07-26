Villas House Fire (1) 7-25-21

Lower Township firefighters were summoned to an early morning house fire July 25, in Villas. The fire was deemed under control within 15 of crews arriving on scene.

 Courtesy of the Villas Volunteer Fire Department

VILLAS - Around 4 a.m. July 25, Lower Township fire companies were dispatched to the 200 block of Spruce Ave, for a report of a dwelling fire.  

According to the Villas Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, upon arrival of Battalion 60, crews reported that a one-story, single-family wood frame had fire throughout the dwelling. Chief 60 arrived and established Villas command. Quint 60 arrived and put a 2 1/2 in service for fire suppression.  

Two additional lines were pulled to assist in suppression. Tanker 60 arrived and assisted. Squad 73 arrived and was set up for rapid intervention team (RIT) operations. Tender 61 and Engine 62 arrived and supplied manpower. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. The Cape May County Fire Marshall was notified, as well as the Lower Township fire official. Atlantic City Electric was notified and responded to secure power.  

Fire units operated for approximately five hours. 

