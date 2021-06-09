WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its May 2021 statistics.
According to a release, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 415 fire and emergency medical-related incidents in May 2021. Members of the department also conducted 924 fire safety inspections for the month.
The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 13
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 83
Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 20
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 17
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 13
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 36
Total Engine Company Responses - 182
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 26
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 6
Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 43
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 55
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 9
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 21
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 13
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 60 Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 233