Multiple fire departments responded to house fire on Sheila Avenue, in Seaview, June 18. No injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company

SEAVILLE - At 2:08 a.m. June 18, Seaville Fire Rescue, along with the Upper Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Upper Township Rescue Squad, was dispatched to a residence on Sheila Avenue, for a structure fire.  

According to a release, the Marmora, Tuckahoe and Ocean View fire departments were requested to the scene for assistance. Crews operated on scene for approximately three hours. 

No injuries were reported. 

