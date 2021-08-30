NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GOSHEN - The Goshen Fire Company was dispatched to Steeple Court for a working dwelling fire, along with automatic aid from Station 70 Station 72, and Station 73 Rapid Intervention Team (RIT). 

According to the fire company's Facebook page, Chief 74 and Chief 70 arrived to find a two-story wood frame well involved, and Chief 74 requested a second alarm being transmitted for tankers to supply water for fire suppression and manpower.  

Fire units on scene brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes, with no injuries. Overhaul operations lasted roughly three hours. As of Aug. 28, the fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office. 

