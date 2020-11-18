126168592_10164654283465722_5088031463353514270_n.jpg

A fire tore through a Whitesboro home off of George and Dunbar streets Nov. 18. No injuries were reported during the incident.

WHITESBORO - A morning fire engulfed a Whitesboro home Nov. 18, at roughly 12:45 a.m.

Crews from the Rio Grande, Green Creek and Erma fire departments were dispatched to the residence, off of George and Dunbar streets, Rio Grande Fire Chief Richard Sweeten said. Middle Township police and emergency medical services, the Rio Grande Rescue Squad and the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office also responded.

No injuries were reported, but the structure suffered significant damage, Sweeten said, adding that neighboring homes avoided damage by the flames. 

Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours. The fire remained under investigation, as of Nov. 18.

