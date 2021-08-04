WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its July 2021 statistics.
According to a Wildwood Fire Department release, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 686 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for the month of July 2021. Members of the department also conducted 535 fire safety inspections for the month.
The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 10
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 123
Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 29
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 26
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 30
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 64
Total Engine Company Responses - 282
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins -49
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 17
Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 70
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 106
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 16
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 33
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 29
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 84 Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 404