Rio Grande firehouse - option 2 file photo.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - A motor vehicle fire paused traffic heading out of Wildwood April 12.  

Members of the Rio Grande Fire Company received the call at roughly 5:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Richard Sweeten. Firefighters ventured eastbound, on Route 47, finding the vehicle, a 2010 BMW sedan, with fire emanating from its engine compartment. 

Wildwood fire crews also responded, and together, both teams doused the blaze within five minutes, Sweeten said. 

The fire also caused the vehicle to leak fuel, which spread down a portion of the roadway, forcing traffic to be stoppedThe Cape May County Hazmat Team arrived on scene to clean the fuel from the road.  

Sweeten said the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) was notified and planned to send a sand truck to assist the hazmat team. The chief was unable to confirm if NJDOT crews arrived on scene since Rio Grande firefighters cleared the scene beforehand. 

Sweeten added that due to the vehicle's age, an investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office won't be forthcoming, but, he said, the fire appeared to be caused by a malfunction.  

Rio Grande firefighters were on scene for about one hour, while Wildwood's crews were on scene for roughly 40 minutes. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments