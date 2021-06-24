MARMORA - Around 9:50 p.m. June 23, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and Upper Township Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to a reported structure fire on North Quail Drive, in the Marmora.
According to a release, due to reports of a person possibly trapped inside and multiple reports of fire through the roof, additional resources were requested, recalling the Seaville Fire and Rescue Squad, Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company and Upper Township Rescue Squad.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming out of the second-floor windows and roof area. Firefighters immediately started a search of the first floor for any potential victims while simultaneously putting water on the fire in the second floor and roof areas. Firefighters then moved to search and put out the fire on the second flood.
All occupants made it out of the house safely. A tower ladder was positioned to put out the fire in the attic.
Due to the fire location, no hydrants were available. Additional water resources were requested from Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company, Dennis Volunteer Fire Company, and Scullville Volunteer Fire Company. The Somers Point Volunteer Fire Department and Ocean City Fire Department provided coverage for the area while Upper Township firefighters were operating on the scene.
Firefighters operated on the scene for about four hours. The New Jersey State Police were on the scene.
The fire is being investigated by the New Jersey State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Cape May County Fire Marshall’s Office, as of June 24.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.