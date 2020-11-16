OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Fire Department received a call at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 15 reporting a fire in the parking garage below the Acme supermarket, on the 800 block of West Avenue, in Ocean City.
According to a release, the store was evacuated, and there were no injuries to any customer, employee or firefighter. The fire was extinguished by 1:15 p.m., and visible damage was limited to the concrete garage area.
The Margate Fire Department, Marmora Fire Company and Upper Township Rescue Squad provided mutual assistance.
The store will remain closed until further notice, and Cape May County Health Department inspectors were on scene.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, as of Nov. 16.