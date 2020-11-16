125211590_674927660061952_1752604206325197267_n.jpg

Crews from the Ocean City and Marmora fire departments, as well as the Upper Township Rescue Squad, responded to a fire at the ACME supermarket on West Avenue, in Ocean City Nov. 15. No injuries were reported during the incident.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Fire Department received a call at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 15 reporting a fire in the parking garage below the Acme supermarket, on the 800 block of West Avenue, in Ocean City.

According to a release, the store was evacuated, and there were no injuries to any customer, employee or firefighter. The fire was extinguished by 1:15 p.m., and visible damage was limited to the concrete garage area.

The Margate Fire Department, Marmora Fire Company and Upper Township Rescue Squad provided mutual assistance.

The store will remain closed until further notice, and Cape May County Health Department inspectors were on scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, as of Nov. 16.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments