Area emergency personnel were called to an Oct. 23 house fire in Woodbine, on Franklin Street. 

 Courtesy of Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company

WOODBINE - At approximately 9:40 a.m. Oct. 23, Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company units were dispatched as automatic aid to the Woodbine Fire Company, for a reported dwelling fire in the 700 block of Franklin Street. 

According to the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page, units arrived to find a three-story house with fire on the third floor. Engine 18, Squad 18, and Brush 18 responded to the scene and assisted with extinguishing, ventilation, and overhaul operations. 

Dennisville fire units were on scene for approximately one hour before returning. 

Other agencies on scene included Ocean View, Belleplain, Marmora, Goshen and Stone Harbor fire departments, Belleplain, Sea Isle, Upper and Inspira emergency medical services, New Jersey State Police, and the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office. 

